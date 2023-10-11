27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
ICC World Cup: India gets a target of 273 set by Afghanistan

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 11: In the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan batted superbly to score 272 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs against India.

Afghanistan’s captain Hasmatullah Shahidi, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, was the highest run scorer with 80 runs from 88 balls, including eight fours and a six.

He was supported by Azmatullah Omarzai who scored 62 runs off 69 balls. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets in his 10 overs. The Indian team now needs to score 273 runs to win the match.

The performance of the Indian top order in this chase will be crucial, especially after their disappointing performance in the match against Australia.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
