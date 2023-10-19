24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

ICC World Cup: India’s terrific win against Bangladesh as Virat Kohli hits his 48th ODI hundred

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Pune, Oct 19: Virat Kohli scored a remarkable 103 not out, leading India to chase down a 257-run target in only 41.3 overs during a match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

- Advertisement -

The commendable performance was supported by a half-century from Shubman Gill and a boost from captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli’s hundred, which followed a late surge by the former captain, was a highlight of the game.

The crowd in Pune erupted in celebration of the milestone. This marks Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred, bringing him one step closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record tally.

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli marked his first World Cup century in 8 years, a milestone he had been eagerly anticipating. Despite attempts by Bangladesh bowlers to throw wides as Kohli neared his target, the last 20 runs of the Indian chase were scored by him. The 43rd over saw Kohli hit a six, propelling India to victory and marking a fitting end to a dominant performance.

10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Guwahati’s B Borooah College gets accredition with NAAC A++ grade

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn