ICC World Cup: India’s terrific win against Bangladesh as Virat Kohli hits his 48th ODI hundred

HT Digital,

Pune, Oct 19: Virat Kohli scored a remarkable 103 not out, leading India to chase down a 257-run target in only 41.3 overs during a match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

- Advertisement -

The commendable performance was supported by a half-century from Shubman Gill and a boost from captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli’s hundred, which followed a late surge by the former captain, was a highlight of the game.

The crowd in Pune erupted in celebration of the milestone. This marks Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred, bringing him one step closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record tally.

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli marked his first World Cup century in 8 years, a milestone he had been eagerly anticipating. Despite attempts by Bangladesh bowlers to throw wides as Kohli neared his target, the last 20 runs of the Indian chase were scored by him. The 43rd over saw Kohli hit a six, propelling India to victory and marking a fitting end to a dominant performance.