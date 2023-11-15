ICC World Cup: Men In Blue sport brilliant score of 397/4 against New Zealand

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Nov 15: Virat Kohli has created history by becoming the first cricketer in One Day International to score 50 centuries. He achieved this milestone during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand where India posted a first-innings score of 397/4.

Kohli, who scored a century, got good support from the Indian openers who began the innings on a high note. After Kohli’s departure at 117, Shreyas Iyer’s century helped India set the highest-ever total in a Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final. Iyer scored his century in 67 balls. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee were the top performers with the ball.

Santner took one wicket giving away 51 runs whereas Southee took three wickets but conceded 100 runs. New Zealand now requires a special performance to chase down the target of 397. Rohit Sharma, who was aggressive from the start, scored quick runs against Trent Boult in the first over itself.

The batsman delivered an impressive bottom-handed lofted six against Tim Southee over the leg-side during the 30th over. He reached a total of 674 runs in the current World Cup during the 34th over.

This achievement broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 673-run record from the 2003 World Cup. The team added 100 runs in just 79 balls. However, the pace of India’s innings decreased after the 36th over, when they scored 17 runs off Boult. The slowdown was partly due to Kohli experiencing hamstring cramps.