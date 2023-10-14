25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 14, 2023
ICC World Cup: Pakistan's middle order collapse as India all set to chase 192

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: Pakistan succumbed to a total of 191 all out against India, losing eight wickets for 36 runs. India’s bowling was evenly distributed, with five bowlers each claiming two wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav catalysed the collapse with an exceptional spell. After the 30th over, Kuldeep dismissed Saud Shakeel (6) and Iftikhar Ahmed (4) in a single over. Shakeel was declared leg before wicket, while Iftikhar was bowled out attempting to sweep a wrong ‘un.

Rohit Sharma then introduced Jasprit Bumrah, who promptly dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, one run short of a half-century. Bumrah’s slow off-cutter proved effective. In his subsequent over, Bumrah bowled out Shadab Khan.

Rohit Sharma had earlier won the toss and chosen to field. India made a single change to their playing XI, replacing Ishan Kishan with a fit-again Shubman Gill. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq started positively.

Despite their caution against Jasprit Bumrah, they capitalised on any loose ball from Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma’s persistence with his pacers paid off when Siraj dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the eighth over.

Imam and Babar Azam maintained a healthy scoring rate for Pakistan. Babar quickly scored, hitting three fours against Hardik Pandya in his first 10 balls. However, as Pakistan neared a run rate of six, Imam was caught by KL Rahul off a Pandya delivery while attempting an aggressive drive.

