India slips to 2nd in WTC standings after draw with WI

Dubai, July 25 (PTI): India have dropped to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings after being held to a draw against West Indies.

Leading the two-match series 1-0, India looked on course to win the second Test, having taken two wickets to leave the West Indies trailing by 289 runs by the end of the fourth day’s play.

However, India had to settle for a share of the spoils after the entire final day was washed out. The draw hurt India’s win-loss percentage, which has dropped from 100 to 66.67.

Pakistan now sit alone at the top of the standings with a 100 per cent win-loss record, following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle last week.

Reigning WTC champions Australia (54.17) and England (29.17), who are playing the Ashes series, occupy the third and fourth spot respectively.

West Indies have benefitted from the draw against India as their win-loss percentage has increased to 16.67 and they have moved up to fifth spot, while Sri Lanka, with one loss, are ninth.

The likes of New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh are yet to feature in the new 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle that began last month.