Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy Regains His Place In World’s Top 20

New Delhi, July 5 (PTI): Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Tuesday regained his place in the world’s top 20, riding on his consistent show in the international circuit this season.

The 29-year-old from Kerala, who had played a pivotal role in India’s monumental Thomas Cup win in May, improved two places to 19 in the men’s singles rankings.

Prannoy, who had reached a career-best ranking of eight in 2018, has been one of the most consistent male shuttlers in the circuit with a series of quarterfinals and semifinals appearance this season.

He is now the third highest ranked Indian male shuttler in the world after Lakshya Sen (10th) and Kidambi Srikanth (11th).

Prannoy, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open in March, surpassed Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth (20th).

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu maintained her seventh spot in the latest chart, while Saina Nehwal also stayed static on 24th.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were steady on eighth in the men’s doubles rankings, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped a rung to 24th position.

Among others, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Paruppali Kashyap jumped three places to reach the World No. 36 ranking, riding on his second round appearance at the Malaysia Open Super 750 event.

The Verma brothers — Sameer and Sourabh — were the other two Indians inside the world’s top 50. While Sameer stayed at 29th, Sourabh was at the 44th position.