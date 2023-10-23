27 C
Monday, October 23, 2023
India’s cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi no more

New Delhi, Oct 23: Former Indian cricket captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away at the age of 77 following a prolonged illness. Known for his exceptional left-arm spin bowling, Bedi was a significant figure in the cricket world. He was born in Amritsar and represented Delhi in domestic cricket. Bedi made his Test debut in December 1967 and captained the Indian team in 22 matches.

His first-class cricket record includes 1560 wickets from 370 matches, 106 five-wicket hauls, and 20 10-wicket hauls. Bedi, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, was instrumental in India’s spin bowling revolution and played a crucial role in India’s first-ever ODI victory. Following his demise, condolences have been pouring in from all sectors of society.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the demise of legendary spinner and wrote on X, “The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace.”

