25.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 5, 2023
type here...

Injured Tamim Iqbal Steps Down As Bangladesh Captain, To Miss Asia Cup

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Aug 4 (PTI): Left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal has decided to step down as Bangladesh ODI captain after a recurring back injury ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup.
The continental ODI tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

The 34-year-old, who had announced his shock retirement from ODIs during the home series against Afghanistan before withdrawing his decision, will be eyeing the rubber against visiting New Zealand to get back into reckoning for the World Cup in India.
“I will step down as captain and concentrate as a player and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes,” Tamim said during a press conference on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“I believe injury is an issue. I took an injection (on July 28), but it is like a hit or miss. I have told them (the board) about the problem. I have always kept the team over everything else. So keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision.”
Tamim had withdrawn his decision to retire the last time after an intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but said this time he has informed her.
“I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood,” Tamim said.

Tamim also had discussions with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus at Hassan’s residence regarding his decision.
Tamim has been suffering from an injury in his L4 and L5 (two lowest vertebrae of the lumbar spine) in his back and has been given two injections to relieve the pain. He will be able to return to training only by the end of this month.

Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bangladesh govt notifies 4 transit routes for Tripura

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future