IPL Auction: Mitchell Starc scripts history to become the costliest player at Rs 24.75 crore

HT Digital,

Dubai, Dec 19: Mitchell Starc has set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the most expensive player in its history.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have acquired him for Rs 24.75 crore, surpassing the previous record held by Pat Cummins who was bought for Rs 20.5 crore by SRH. Other high-value players include Darlyl Mitchell (CSK, Rs 14 crore) and Harshal Patel (PBKS, Rs 11.74 crore).

Shardul Thakur and Rachin Ravindra have been picked by CSK for Rs 4 crore and Rs 1.80 crore respectively.

In the capped batters category, Rovman Powell (RR, Rs 7.40 crore), Travis Head (SRH, Rs 6.80 crore), and Harry Brook (DC, Rs 4 crore) were the top acquisitions. The 10 franchises have a combined budget of over Rs 262 crore to spend on 77 players from a total pool of 332 players.