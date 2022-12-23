18.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 23, 2022
type here...

Isco leaves Sevilla just months after joining club

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MADRID, Dec 22 (AP): Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcón is leaving Sevilla less than five months after he had signed a two-year contract, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Sevilla said in a statement that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways. The 30-year-old Isco scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

- Advertisement -

Once considered one of Spain’s most talented playmakers, Isco arrived in August as a star signing of Sevilla with the hopes of reviving his career after he had become a rarely used reserve for Real Madrid.

Sevilla is struggling this season. It replaced coach Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli in October. It is in the relegation zone in 18th place.

FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES
FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES
Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body
Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION
Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Picnic Spots In Guwahati
Picnic Spots In Guwahati
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Poland coach loses job after team’s World Cup performance

The Hills Times - 0
FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee Picnic Spots In Guwahati