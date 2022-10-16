ISPL 2022: KACC Beat TTAADC 1-0

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 15: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) beat Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) 1-0 in a match of the first-ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL)-2022 being held at district sports complex Bathoupuri Mushalpur in Baksa district on Saturday.

Kiratpo Tisso of KACC scored lone goal against the Tripura in 15 minutes of first half which led the team win the match.

Tripura, even though tried to equalise the goals, but failed to score any goals against the KACC and lost to 0-1.

Kiratpo Tisso of KACC was adjudged as man of the match.

Notably, the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL)-2022 was started on 9th October at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district and closing ceremony will take place on 23rd October scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

Notably, the league matches of the ISPL-2022 is also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The championship team would be awarded trophy & cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy & Rs. 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy & Rs 1 lakh respectively.