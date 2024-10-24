24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Jorhat Premier League from October 25

H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 23: To create awareness and pay attention to Duse Ball Cricket, a newly formed organization ‘Cricketers of Jorhat’ organised the First Jorhat Premier League Cricket Competition at Jorhat Stadium from October 25.

 Altogether 9 teams will participate in the league. The competition will be played in T-20 format and the players of each team have already been auctioned. The name of the teams are Jorhat Falcon, Jai hind Warriors, Radiant Rhinos, Jorhat Super Giants, Lucan Warriors, Marioni Titans, Kinetic Kings, Radiant Striker and Elite Eagle . The champion and runner up teams will be awarded Rs 70 thousand and Rs 50 thousand cash  respectively .The Jersey of teams were inaugurated on Tuesday at Jorhat Stadium premises where organisers, ex players and players were present.

