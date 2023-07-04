Kyah Simon overcomes injury to win place in Australia’s WC squad

- Advertisement -

MELBOURNE, July 3 (AP): Kyah Simon hasn’t played since October when she tore knee ligaments. Alanna Kennedy has struggled with injuries since her last international appearance in September.

Both have been named to play for co-host Australia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Coach Tony Gustavsson and captain Sam Kerr named the Matildas squad of 23 Monday at the end of a training camp on Australia’s Gold Coast at which the injured pair were given every possible opportunity to prove their fitness.

The preliminary squad of 29 was pared down for Monday’s announcement, meaning heartbreak for six players. Among those to miss out was midfielder Chloe Logarzo who underwent a knee reconstruction and hasn’t played since January.

- Advertisement -

The squad includes seven players going to their first World Cup, while Clare Polkinghorne and Lydia Williams will be at their fifth.

“To announce this 23 players has been very exciting and also challenging,” said Gustavsson, who was an assistant coach for the United States at their World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019, and who will now try to lead Australia to victory on their home turf.

“I think Thursday last week (when the squad was announced to the players) was among the toughest in my career in terms of the decisions because I had multiple options.

“As we’re celebrating the ones selected I also want to acknowledge the ones not selected. It was tough. They are still with us and they are still preparing in the background and they will always, always be part of the Matilda family.”

- Advertisement -

Chelsea star Kerr said she was “very honored” to be named to captain Australia in its first home World Cup.

“Anytime you get chosen for a World Cup whether it’s your first or your third or fourth it’s an amazing feeling, something you can never ever take for granted and I never will,” she said. “But to do it on home soil is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Every time I talk about it I get very emotional because I can’t believe in 20 days time we’re going to be hosting a Women’s World Cup. When I first started playing for the Matildas I could never have dreamt of this.”

Simon seemed likely to miss a second consecutive World Cup through injury. She tore her anterior cruciate ligament when playing for Tottenham in October and and hasn’t played a competitive game since.

“The two-and-a-half year investment in the roster was that we wanted to ensure we build some depth in all positions which this team has struggled with in the past, especially in major tournaments,” Gustavsson said.

“If you look at the roster now, we have eight backs which means we have two backs in every position, right back, left back and four center backs.

“We have eight midfielders, two in each spot whether its wide to the right, wide to the left or central. And we have four forwards and that’s where Kyah comes into that selection, in that last spot as an attacking player, as a game-changer.”

Among the young contingent, Clare Hunt played her first match for Australia against Czechia earlier this year in the absence of players such as Kennedy and has been a cornerstone of the defense ever since.

“I wish there was room for more players, to be honest, so I could turn to the bench with 10 minutes to go and say ‘What tool do I need right now?’,” Gustavsson said.

Australia is drawn in Group B at the 32-team tournament with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada. Ranked 10 in the world, it is seen as almost a certainty to reach the round of 16 and, with home support and advantage, possible further.

Australia squad: Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams. Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne. Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop. Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.