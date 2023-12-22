Liverpool FC announces not to join European Super League

HT Digital,

London, Dec 22: Liverpool Football Club disassociated themselves from the European Super League plans on Friday, following similar actions by several other football clubs across the continent.

This comes after the European Court of Justice ruled that FIFA and UEFA were not within their rights to block the formation of a super league. Despite the backing from Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez and FC Barcelona, the idea has been largely rejected by football fans and the community.

In a statement, Liverpool FC clarified that the recent ruling does not change their stance and that their involvement has ceased. The club said they will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions.

Liverpool FC was one of the clubs that initially supported the idea, but later retracted their support due to backlash. Other major European clubs such as PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal, have also denounced the idea.