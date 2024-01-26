Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp decides to step down at the end of season

HT Digital,

London, Jan 26: Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has announced his resignation at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Klopp, who joined the club in 2015, has been instrumental in turning Liverpool’s fortunes around and establishing a strong sporting rivalry with Manchester City.

He confirmed his decision to Liverpoolfc.com and explained his reasons, emphasizing the need for transparency to ensure a smooth transition.

Under Klopp’s leadership, Liverpool has achieved victories in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the FA Community Shield.

Liverpool’s triumph in the Premier League in 2019-20 was particularly noteworthy as it marked their first win in three decades.

Klopp revealed that he had informed the club about his decision in November, highlighting the intense planning and decision-making that goes on behind the scenes in a football season.