Lovlina Borgohain Elated To Win Asian Gold; Says It Will Help Her Regain Form

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI): Star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday said the Asian Championship gold medal is “extremely significant” as she claimed it during her first tournament in a new weight category and it will play a “decisive role” to regain her lost form.

Lovlina has been struggling with form since she won the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo last year. She changed her weight category from 69 kg to 75 kg keeping in mind the Paris Olympics as her division does not feature among the six categories announced for womens boxing.

Last week, the 25-year-old from Assam produced a determined show to clinch the gold medal in her maiden appearance in the middleweight division at the Championships in Amman, Jordan.

“This gold means a lot to me. Its very significant. This is a confidence booster,” Lovilna told PTI after she returned to the country along with the boxing contingent on Monday.

“This was my first championship in a new weight category and I won a gold. So I know that I am in the right direction.

“I had a very good run in the championship and was at ease with my punches and movement. I am regaining form and expecting to peak at the right time. These wins matter a lot.”

Borgohain, who also has two Asian Championships bronze medals, said she will try to improve further and hoped to win the gold medal at next year’s World Championships, which will be held in India.

“Well, I have won a bronze medal in Olympics last year. I am trying to do well in every championship. My immediate target is to win a gold medal in next year’s World Championship to be held in New Delhi.

“Off course my ultimate aim is to win a gold at the Paris Olympics. I am striving and working hard to achieve that. I hope my best comes out at the right time,” she said.

India won 12 medals — four gold, two silver and six bronze in the championship. Interestingly, all the four gold medals were won by women boxers.

Besides Borgohain, Parveen Hooda (63 kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg +) won the other three gold medals.

“I congratulated all the three boxers. They are really good boxers. Parveen is young and gifted boxer who has good technique, while Saweety and Alfiya are very strong and powerful,” she said.

“I am sure they have a great future ahead of them. They can do very well and win medals in the World Championship and Olympics as well.”