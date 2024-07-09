30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Maldives' tourism body invites T20 world champ Indian team

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MALE, July 8: The recently-crowned T20 world champion Indian cricket team has been invited to celebrate its triumph in Maldives by the country’s tourism association and its marketing and public relations corporation.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

“Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team,” the two bodies said in a joint statement.

Ibrahim Shiuree, the CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC, and Ahmed Nazeer, Secretary General of MATI, said they look forward to hosting the team, which returned to India on Thursday last week.

It was welcomed by frenzied fans in both Delhi and Mumbai, which also played host to a victory parade featuring lakhs of supporters.

“We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is filled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences,” Shiuree and Nazeer said in in the joint statement.

They said the invitation also highlights the strong and long-standing cultural and sporting ties between the Maldives and India.

“It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph,” Shiuree further said.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration,” he added.

The team is currently on a break. Its next international assignment is a six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka beginning July 27. The series comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. (PTI)

Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
