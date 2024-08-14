28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Manu Bhaker aims for multiple Olympic medals

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Ace Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has set her sights on winning multiple medals at the Olympics in the future following her historic feat at the Paris Games.
The 22-year-old scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games.
Bhaker won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event — where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.
She also came close to winning a third bronze in 25m pistol before finishing a creditable fourth in Paris. No Indian athlete has won more than two individual medals at the Olympics.
“I think we all work hard to win medals. But if that happens (winning more than 2 individual medals at Olympics) then that would be great. The aim is to work hard and better this performance in the future,” Bhaker told PTI Videos.
“(I am) aiming to win many more Olympic medals for India,” added Bhaker, who returned to the country after participating in the closing ceremony.
Bhaker had the honour of being India’s flagbearer alongside veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh at the closing ceremony on Sunday.
“Being the flag bearer was the opportunity of a lifetime, I am grateful that I got this opportunity and will cherish this for a lifetime,” she said.
“I have a very friendly bond with Sreejesh bhaiya. I have known him since I was a young kid. He is always very friendly, helpful and kind. He made it a lot easier for me in the closing ceremony.”
Bhaker had returned to India last week but had flown back to Paris for the closing ceremony were she was the joint-flagbearer.
 She was accompanied at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by her coach Jaspal Rana and mother Sumedha.
“I am happy for her. I am happy for the players. When I went to Paris, I met the Hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Neeraj Chopra. I just hope all these athletes keep winning medals and all the mothers of this nation will be happy,” said Bhaker’s mother.
Bronze-winning Indian hockey team players Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Abhishek and Sanjay also arrived here in the morning.
They were given a grand welcome by hundreds of fans who greeted them with garlands and dhols.
“We are getting a lot of love, hockey players should get more love because we have got two medals (Tokyo and Paris Games). It has been great for the sport of hockey and hockey lovers of the country,” Sumit said.

