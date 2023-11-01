Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s statue unveiled at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

HT Digtal,

Mumbai, Nov 1: On the eve of the ICC Men’s World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, a statue of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was revealed at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

- Advertisement -

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Mumbai Cricket Association officials.

The statue, which depicts Tendulkar mid-play, serves as an homage to his outstanding career and his substantial contributions to Indian cricket. Pramod Kamble, a distinguished painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar, crafted the statue.

The unveiling of a sculpture dedicated to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was originally scheduled for his birthday in April. However, the event was postponed due to the necessity of some final touches to the structure.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous dignitaries, as well as Sachin’s wife Anjali and daughter Sara.