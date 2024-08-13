MCA, Mumbai teams discuss challenges ahead of 2024-25 season

MUMBAI, Aug 12: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials and teams across the age groups discussed various concerns and ways to tackle challenges ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The meeting, called by president Ajinkya Naik on Sunday, was attended by all Mumbai teams’ players, coaches, selectors, support staff, MCA’s Cricket Advisory Committee members, advisors and other key stakeholders.

“The meeting marked a pivotal step towards fostering unity and progress within the cricketing fraternity,” joint secretary Deepak Patil informed.

“This session highlighted the collective commitment of the MCA to enhance the quality and performance of Mumbai cricket,” he added.

Naik urged those in attendance to voice their issues while also engaging in ‘constructive dialogue with the players’ in order to understand their challenges and concerns.

The players were assured of the association’s preparedness to resolve all issues.

“The players and support staff were encouraged to speak freely and they took this opportunity to express their thoughts and concerns,” Patil added. PTI