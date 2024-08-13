29 C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Nepal to train at NCA ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 series

Updated:
KATHMANDU, Aug 12: The Nepal cricket team will train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as part of its preparations for the Cricket World Cup League 2 series to be held in Canada.

Nepal will train at the NCA facility for two weeks before heading to Canada to play the tri-series, also involving Oman. They are currently at sixth place on the League 2 table.

“Rhinos are off to India to gear up for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Preparation Series! Training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for two weeks will sharpen our players’ skills and strategies. Let’s wish them all the best!” wrote the Cricket Association of Nepal on its official X page on Monday.

Some of the frontline Nepal players such as captain Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane were recently in Canada, playing in the Global T20 league.

Incidentally, Nepal had visited India for a set of training matches, where they played Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi before flying out to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas.

The Rhinos will aim to finish in the top four of the League 2 table by December 2026, allowing the team to make it to the CWC Qualifier.

Failing to secure a top-four finish would force the side to play the CWC Qualifier Play-off, from where the top four teams will make it to the CWC Qualifier. (PTI)

