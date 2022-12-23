18.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 23, 2022
type here...

Poland coach loses job after team’s World Cup performance

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WARSAW, Dec 22 (AP): The Polish soccer association will not extend the contact of national team coach Czesław Michniewicz after an analysis of the team’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Michniewicz’s contract ends on Dec. 31. The association said Thursday it will soon start looking for a new coach.

- Advertisement -

The Polish association acknowledged that Michniewicz took over at a difficult time and said he had achieved some success, leading the team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

“For this, Czesław Michniewicz deserves thanks,” Polish soccer association president Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

But the association said it considered others issues as well, including the “further functioning of the national team and the direction of its development.”

It said that it would begin soon to look for a new coach who will lead the national team in qualifying for the European Championship.

- Advertisement -

“The new coach must also improve the image of the national team and rebuild the trust of the fans,” Kulesza said.

He added on Twitter: “Coach, thank you for 11 months of work with the Polish national team. Good luck in your further career!”

FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES
FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES
Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body
Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION
Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Picnic Spots In Guwahati
Picnic Spots In Guwahati
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Argentina only No 2 in new FIFA rankings led by Brazil

The Hills Times - 0
FIFA TEAMS WHO WON THE MOST NO. OF TITLES Deepika’s Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO NAIL WINTER FASHION Saree Inspiration From Devoleena Bhattacharjee Picnic Spots In Guwahati