Friday, May 26, 2023
Protesting wrestlers on Haryana, Punjab tour to garner support for May 28 Mahapanchayat

By The Hills Times
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI): The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday stepped up efforts to gather support in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by touring different parts of North India as they sought backing for the planned women’s Mahapanchayat on May 28.

While Bajrang and Vinesh visited Jind in Haryana, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian reached Punjab to seek support from  women’s organisation, requesting them to come in large number for the women’s panchyat before the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration.

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who is holding fort at Jantar Mantar, said they are all touring and meeting khap leaders to plan the future course of action.

“Vinesh and Bajrang are meeting khap leaders in Jind and Sakshi and Satyawart are in Punjab to seek more support for our Maha Panchayat on May 28,” Sangeeta told PTI.

“We are determined to hold the panchayat near new Parliament building if our demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan is not met.”

It’s been over a month now that the top wrestlers of the country are sitting at iconic Jantar Mantar in protest against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, including a minor.

The wrestlers have visited various places in the national capital, including Bangla Sahid Gurudwara and Rajghat among others to garner support for their movement.

The wrestlers also took out a candle light march on May 23 on completion of one month of their agitation.

