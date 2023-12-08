19 C
Racist Term Appears On Screen For Pakistan Team

Canberra, Dec 7 (PTI) In a broadcasting blunder, racist word ‘PAKI’ was used to show Pakistan team on live score ticker by Fox Cricket during a warm-up game against Prime Minister XI, triggering a controversy.

The TV grab was posted on X by an Australian journalist on the opening day of the match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The error was later rectified and Cricket Australia reportedly apologised for the error.

‘PAKI’ is a contemptuous term for a person from Pakistan or South Asia by birth or descent.

Journalist Daany Saeed, whose post on X drew the attention on the error, in another post wrote that Cricket Australia has apologised for the error.

“The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light,” Saeed wrote on X, mentioning that it was a clarification from CA.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood struck 201 not out as his side declared the first innings at 391 for 9. Jordan Buckingham was the pick of Australian Prime Minister’s XI with figures of 5/80.

In reply, Australian Prime Minister’s XI reached 149 for 2 at stumps on Thursday.

