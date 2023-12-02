Rahul Dravid blames Ahmedabad’s pitch for India’s World Cup final debacle, says report

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 2: Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid has blamed the Ahmedabad’s pitch for India’s World Cup 2023 loss against Australia, stated a report.

Rahul Gandhi made his observation during the BCCI’s review meeting where he categorically mentioned the country’s loss to Australia due to problematic Ahmedabad pitch.

On his holiday in London, a meeting took place in New Delhi on Thursday. India, having won 10 consecutive matches, was one of the top-performing teams in the tournament. However, the team faced defeat in the final match against Australia, losing by six wickets.

The meeting also discussed the selection of the Indian ODI, T20I, and Test squads for the upcoming South Africa tour, outlining future strategies.