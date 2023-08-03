32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Rupa Bayor ranks among top 12 Taekwondo players of the world

In the recent August 2023 Taekwondo ranking held, Rupa Bayor ranks top 12 in the world and 3rd in Asia

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
August 3, 2023:Arunachal Pradesh girl Rupa Bayor makes India proud again as she achieves a new milestone and ranks among top 12 Taekwondo players of the world.The young Taekwondo athelete adds another feather to her crown by being 3rd Asian star, in the recent August 2023 ranking.
She is the first Indian Athelete to make it to the top 25 World Taekwondo rankings.
Previously she has also secured many medals for the state and the country. She also holds India rank no 1 in Taekwondo and secured 8th position in Asia ranking.

CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu shares his sheer excitement as he congratulates the young Taekwondo athelete by tweeting,"Rupa Bayor ~ pride of Arunachal Pradesh ~ logs a new milestone. She is among top 12 Taekwondo players of the world in August 2023 Ranking and 3rd Asian star, a historic moment for , indeed!
Let sky not be the limit for you Rupa. Congratulations 🎊 and best wishes!"

