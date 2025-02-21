Shubman Gill’s classy 100, Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul power India to 6-wicket win over Bangladesh

DUBAI , Feb 20 (PTI): Shubman Gill was more artisan than artist en route to his eighth ODI hundred after Mohammed Shami’s satisfying five-wicket haul, propelling India to a workmanlike six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday.

Gill’s unbeaten innings (101, 129b, 9×4. 2×6) had a mirror image in Bangladesh innings through Towhid Hridoy’s 100 (118b) that lifted them to 228 from the depths of 35 for five after batting by choice.

But India negated various pressure points, including a sluggish surface, during their chase effectively through Gill’s knock full of substance, and ended up at 231 for four in 46.3 overs.

It’s also a nerve-settling victory for India ahead of their much-awaited clash against a more accomplished Pakistan at the same venue on February 23.

Gill, the world’s No. 1 ODI batter, played a massive role in it, dishing out a century which was more remarkable for its restraint than the customary flair.

It was also a reflection of his growing stature as India’s new generation batting star.

Chasing a modest 229, openers Rohit Sharma (41, 36b) and Gill gave India a rollicking start.

They added 69 runs in 9.5 overs before Rohit got out to pacer Taskin Ahmed while attempting a mighty heave, leaving India at 69 for 1.

The partnership was significant from a game point of view as the pitch slowed down considerably in the middle overs, making batting a tad tougher task.

Virat Kohli looked a bit over-watchful and circumspect before opening his account after facing 10 balls.

Though he grew comfortable, an uppish cut of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain ended his stay for 22.

The quick wickets of Axar Patel, who was once again promoted to No. 5, and Shreyas Iyer had India at a slightly worrying 144 for four.

But KL Rahul, who was dropped on nine by Jaker Ali off Taskin, ensured that there were no further hiccups and played a resolute unbeaten innings of 41 off 47 balls.

Gill and Rahul added 87 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket alliance to carry their side home.

Earlier, a cramping Hridoy, who made a courageous maiden ODI hundred and an equally gutsy Ali (68, 114b, 4×4) added 154 for a doughty sixth-wicket stand to give some respectability to Bangladesh total.

India also found another shining shard of positive in Shami’s outing.

Shami also eased a lot of worries over the absence of injured pace ace Jasprit Bumrah with a five for 53 effort, and during the spell he also became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets.

Hridoy’s innings was an example of how to construct an innings yet maintain a healthy run-rate as he reached the milestone in just 114 balls.

He and Ali also showed excellent composure under pressure.

However, both the Bangladesh batters benefited from the largesse of Indian fielders, as Ali was dropped on zero off the first ball he faced off left-arm spinner Axar (2/43).

It also robbed Axar of a hat-trick after he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Tanzid Hasan off successive deliveries.

Hridoy had the fortune when he was grassed by Hardik Pandya at mid-off off Kuldeep Yadav when he was on 23.

Rahul, who was sharp behind the stumps, floored a stumping chance to give the second reprieve for Hridoy.

But those moments of slip-ups should not take anything away from the way Indian bowlers, especially Shami, used the new ball on a rather slow but smooth pitch.

Shami, who had an average outing against England in T20I and ODI series recently at home, did not disappoint on the big stage and took the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar in the first over itself.

He did not take much time to grab his second wicket when he ousted Mehdy Hasan Miraz caught brilliantly by Shubman Gill in the slips.

The Bengal pacer later returned to break the determined stand between Hridoy and Ali, dismissing the latter.

He later took two more wickets, and now the 34-year-old is India’s highest wicket taker in ICC tournaments, going past former pacer Zaheer Khan (59). Harshit Rana (3/31) gave good backing to his senior partner.