Sivasagar Day-Night Invitation Football Championship Begins

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 30: Sivasagar FC won the inaugural match of the five-day Sivasagar Day-night Invitation Football Championship in Boarding Field on Wednesday which is organised by sports and social organisation ‘Lakshya’. The Sivasagar team defeated Alankrita FC by a solitary goal. Eight teams have participated in the tournament.

Former state footballer Herald Chungma inaugurated the championship in presence of Sivasagar Sports Association (SSA) president Punaram Mili, vice presidents Manoj Kr Borthakur, Pabitra Borthakur, former Thowra MLA Kushal Duwori, businessman Santosh Sahewala, Lakshya president Sanjee Lal Baruah, Ananta Smith, Jitu Mahanta, and Rafikul Hazarika.