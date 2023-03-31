25 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

Sivasagar Day-Night Invitation Football Championship Begins

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 30: Sivasagar FC won the inaugural match of the five-day Sivasagar Day-night Invitation Football Championship in Boarding Field on Wednesday which is organised by sports and social organisation ‘Lakshya’. The Sivasagar team defeated Alankrita FC by a solitary goal. Eight teams have participated in the tournament.

- Advertisement -

Former state footballer Herald Chungma inaugurated the championship in presence of Sivasagar Sports Association (SSA) president Punaram Mili, vice presidents Manoj Kr Borthakur, Pabitra Borthakur, former Thowra MLA Kushal Duwori, businessman Santosh Sahewala, Lakshya president Sanjee Lal Baruah, Ananta Smith, Jitu Mahanta, and Rafikul Hazarika.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Vice-Captaincy Is A Reward Of My Hardwork, Says DC’s Axar Patel

The Hills Times - 0