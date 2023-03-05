Sivasagar District Sports Journalists Association Formed

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 4: The sports lovers and sports journalists of Sivasagar, through a meeting held in Aaikya auditorium on Saturday, formed the first Sports Journalists’ Association of the district in presence of large number of sports lovers.

The meeting was presided over by Pabitra Borthakur. The new sports body resolved to cater to the needs of the people and sports talents of the district.

The committee with Inamul Hazarika as president, Manoj Bhagawati as working president, Tanuja Begum, Jayjyoti Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi and Ananta Smith as vice-presidents and Kaustovmoni Kakoty as the general secretary took oath to abide by the constitution of the Assam Sports Journalists Association.

Advisers are Babul Khan, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Sarat Hazarika, Dhananjay Saikia.