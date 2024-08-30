29 C
Tendulkar welcomes state govt’s decision to erect Achrekar’s statue at Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to install a statue of his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park here.
The state’s urban development department had on Wednesday approved the proposal for a six-feet statue of Achrekar near Gate No. 5 of the Shivaji Park.
It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the best batters the world has seen.
“Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.
“His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi,” Tendulkar added.
The government said in its resolution that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for the construction of the statue.
“Before erecting the said memorial sculpture, all necessary permissions/ approvals as per the rules/ regulations should be obtained from the Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” it said.
“After the construction of the said memorial sculpture, the responsibility of its necessary maintenance and repair and provision of necessary funds will remain the responsibility of BV Ramath Memorial Secret Club,” it added.
“Independent funds will not be available from the government for construction as well as maintenance and repair of the said memorial,” the resolution added.
Achrekar, who coached 12 India players, was conferred the Dronacharya Award in 1990.
Besides Tendulkar, he also coached Ramnath Parkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Lalchand Rajput, Chandrakant Pandit, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe, Vinod Kambli, Sanjay Bangar, Paras Mhambrey, Ramesh Powar and Ajit Agarkar.

