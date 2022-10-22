23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...

Toss-Up Between Axar Patel And Ravichandran Ashwin For Second Spinner’s Slot 

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Melbourne,  Oct 21: (PTI) Axar Patel enjoyed an intense net session under watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid but his spot is still not certain in India’s playing XI since Pakistan are likely to have three left-handers in their line-up in the much-awaited T20 World Cup contest, here on Sunday.

Indian team hasn’t had a settled XI in the last one year, either due to workload management or because of injuries to players that affected the balance of the side.
Friday’s practice session couldn’t be a definitive indicator as to what will be the final playing eleven as most of the senior players opted to rest on the day.
But skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya are certainties and Dinesh Karthik on current form is ahead of Rishabh Pant.

- Advertisement -

Karthik, after his batting session, did keeping drills for a considerable period of time.
But to be fair to Pant, he is the only left-handed specialist batting option in top six and if both Karthik and Pant are accommodated in the playing XI, then Rohit will be forced to play Pandya as the fifth bowling option, which could backfire on occasions.
Similarly, Axar is the most consistent spinner on view but Pakistan top order has southpaws Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Nawaz and Khushdil Shah and playing a left-arm spinner against them may not be a good option.
Ravichandran Ashwin’s experience can’t be overlooked because of the variations he brings to the table.

Yuzvendra Chahal, as of now, looks to be the first choice spinner and on bigger Australian grounds with huge side boundaries, wrist spinners are a must.

The pace troika looks settled with Mohammed Shami hitting the straps alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Harshal Patel on current form can’t be selected.

The spectacular appearances of Samantha
The spectacular appearances of Samantha
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
View all stories
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Enter Quarterfinals In Denmark Open

The Hills Times - 0
The spectacular appearances of Samantha Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks 5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen