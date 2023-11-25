19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 25, 2023
VVS Laxman set to take over as India head coach

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 25: Rahul Dravid is anticipated to step down as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. His tenure, which concluded with the 2023 ODI World Cup, is unlikely to be renewed, as per reports.

Dravid, the former Indian captain, is expected to join Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor for the 2024 Indian Premier League season.

The current frontrunner for the coaching position is VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy. Laxman is presently coaching the Indian team in Dravid’s absence and may take over full-time after the India vs Australia T20I series.

During Dravid’s coaching stint, India enjoyed a dominant run in the ODI World Cup, winning 10 consecutive matches. However, they fell short in the tournament final against Australia.

Dravid emphasised the importance of learning from such setbacks. His coaching also saw Virat Kohli return to form and helped India adopt an aggressive approach in ICC tournaments, which proved successful in the 2023 Asia Cup.

