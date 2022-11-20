15.8 C
West Indies draw warmup match to open 2-test Australian tour

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov 19 (AP): Several West Indian batters had lackluster results as the visitors played to a draw in a three-day tour match Saturday against a combined New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory XI.

The Caribbean side was 114-4 in its second innings at Manuka Oval when play was called off, the home side declaring earlier in the day on 426-4.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made just four after not batting in West Indies’ first-innings effort of 424-9 declared. And 48-test veteran Jermaine Blackwood, who retired on 42 in the first innings, made just one.

West Indies were 77-4 before Roston Chase (31 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (12 not out) ensured no further damage was done.

Blake MacDonald finished unbeaten on 177 after No. 3 Oliver Davies had scored 115 off just 106 balls on Friday off the West Indian bowlers.

The visitors will play a four-day twilight fixture against a strong Prime Minister’s XI beginning next Wednesday before tests against Australia in Perth beginning Nov. 30 and a day-night test in Adelaide from Dec. 8.

