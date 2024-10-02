Air Marshal Surat Singh Takes Command of Eastern Air Command, Strengthening IAF’s Eastern Front

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 2: Air Marshal Surat Singh has officially taken over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as of October 1, 2024. His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership of the Eastern Air Command, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding India’s airspace along the eastern borders. Air Marshal Singh, a distinguished officer, brings with him a wealth of experience in fighter aircraft operations and strategic leadership, making him a fitting choice for this important role.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Surat Singh was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. His career has been marked by exemplary service and a steady rise through the ranks, thanks to his operational skills and leadership qualities. Over the years, he has flown a wide range of fighter aircraft, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, and the Su-30 MKI. With more than 2,900 hours of flying time to his credit, Air Marshal Singh has established himself as one of the most seasoned and experienced fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

In addition to his extensive operational flying experience, Air Marshal Singh has also invested in his academic and strategic education. He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College in Australia, which has equipped him with valuable knowledge in military leadership and operations. Furthering his strategic acumen, he also attended the National Defence College in Bangladesh, an institution known for shaping the military leadership of South Asia. This combination of practical flying expertise and academic training has provided him with a unique ability to handle complex operational challenges and lead large teams effectively.

Throughout his illustrious career, Air Marshal Singh has held several important field commands and staff positions. His experience includes commanding a MiG-29 squadron, leading the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), and overseeing an Air Defence Node, as well as a fighter station. Each of these roles has further refined his leadership capabilities, particularly in high-pressure, operationally demanding environments. His ability to manage both the strategic and tactical elements of air defense has made him a highly respected figure within the Indian Air Force.

In addition to his field commands, Air Marshal Surat Singh has held a variety of critical staff appointments. These include serving as the Director at the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) and Air HQ, where he was responsible for ensuring operational readiness and performance standards across the Air Force. He also served as Air-I at the South-Western Air Command, a vital role in the planning and execution of air operations. His responsibilities extended further when he was appointed Principal Director at both the Directorate of Personnel (Officers) and the Directorate of Operations (Offensive). These positions allowed him to shape personnel policies and manage offensive air strategies for the entire Air Force.

Before assuming his new role as the head of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Singh was serving as the Director General of Air Operations at Air Headquarters, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing and coordinating air operations across India. This top-level position further highlighted his ability to manage large-scale operations while maintaining the highest standards of excellence.

For his exceptional service, Air Marshal Singh has been the recipient of several prestigious awards. In 2006, he was honored with the Vayu Sena Medal, which is awarded for acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage. In 2011, his service was further recognized with the Vishisht Seva Medal, followed by the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015, an award that is given for distinguished service of an exceptional order to the nation. These honors are a testament to his dedication and significant contributions to the Indian Air Force.

As the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh is expected to continue the tradition of operational excellence that the Indian Air Force is known for. The Eastern Air Command, which covers a strategically important region bordering China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar, plays a crucial role in national security. With Air Marshal Singh at the helm, the command is likely to maintain its high levels of readiness and operational efficiency, ensuring that India’s eastern air defenses remain strong and capable.

His vast operational flying experience, combined with his strategic education and proven leadership in various key positions, will be invaluable as he takes on this new responsibility. The Eastern Air Command is critical to the security of India’s northeastern region, and under Air Marshal Singh’s leadership, it is expected to achieve new heights of success in maintaining air superiority and operational effectiveness.

Air Marshal Surat Singh’s career reflects a commitment to excellence, and his tenure at the Eastern Air Command is likely to further strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Air Force in this vital sector. With his strategic vision and operational expertise, he is poised to lead the Eastern Air Command to new accomplishments, ensuring that it continues to serve as a pillar of India’s defense infrastructure.