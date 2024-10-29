Manipur’s First Saffron Farmer Aims High with ‘Red Gold’ Venture

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 29: A resident of Imphal, Manipur, has become the first saffron farmer in the state, marking a bold new venture in agricultural entrepreneurship. Khundrakpam Tomba, a 35-year-old sound recordist and theater production manager by profession, is cultivating saffron in Lipham Khunou Makha Leikai. Known as “Red Gold” for its high market value and extensive uses in culinary, medicinal, and cosmetic fields, saffron is one of the most valuable crops in the world, fetching prices as high as ₹5 lakh per kilogram.

Tomba’s saffron farming experiment, an aeroponic cultivation project, is unusual for Manipur, where saffron is not traditionally grown. This high-stakes venture requires substantial investment, intense labor, and technical precision. Saffron’s delicate nature and high market value make it a challenging crop to cultivate, and Tomba has invested deeply, aware of both the financial risks and the physical effort necessary to succeed.

While saffron farming in India is generally associated with Jammu and Kashmir, where the cool climate supports the delicate crop, Tomba’s project represents an experimental shift in agriculture in Manipur. Few locals are familiar with saffron or its applications, so Tomba’s project has also sparked curiosity and interest among his community, many of whom are still learning about saffron’s unique value and potential.

Entrepreneurs in Manipur often face challenges distinct from those on India’s mainland. Access to raw materials, logistics for equipment, and support systems can be challenging to secure consistently, especially when cultivating a high-maintenance crop like saffron. For Tomba, these challenges add to the pressure. In addition to the uncertainties inherent to agriculture, he must manage heightened risk factors like potential extortion, economic fluctuations, and limited resources for advanced farming.

Despite these obstacles, Tomba remains committed to his vision. Recognizing the challenges he faces, he calls on the government and relevant agencies to extend support to pioneering entrepreneurs in the region. Such assistance could make an enormous difference to his project and help inspire more farmers in Manipur to pursue innovative and profitable agricultural paths. Tomba believes that, with the right support, saffron farming could become a viable and profitable venture for Manipur’s agricultural sector.

Tomba’s journey embodies perseverance. The venture may bring financial struggles and setbacks, but he considers each obstacle an opportunity to learn. Tomba approaches each new challenge with a determination to adapt and grow, seeing failures not as defeats but as stepping stones to more informed and resilient farming practices.

The experience he gains through saffron farming, though challenging, could eventually become a guiding model for other entrepreneurs in the region. Tomba’s vision reflects a shift toward greater agricultural diversity and an expansion of Manipur’s economic potential. He hopes that his dedication will inspire other local entrepreneurs to pursue their own ventures, despite the many hurdles they may face.

Tomba’s pioneering spirit is not only a testament to his commitment to saffron farming but also an emblem of hope and resilience for Manipur. His work transcends the field, serving as an example of ambitious perseverance in an environment where success is often hard-won. Tomba’s determination demonstrates that even the most demanding and unconventional ventures can become a reality with enough passion and hard work, making him a true trailblazer in Manipur’s agricultural landscape.