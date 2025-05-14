28.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
type here...

Buy seeds from certified companies to have quality produce: Arunachal Govt to farmers

Namsai’s Agricultural Revival: Embracing organic for a greener future

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 13: The Arunachal agriculture department has emphasized upon the fact that farmers should buy seeds from certified companies to have healthy agriculture produce and benefits, sources said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable shift toward sustainable agriculture, Namsai district is emerging as a leader in organic farming, blending tradition with innovation to revive its agrarian economy. The agriculture department has further emphasized that farmers should Known for cultivating the famed Khaw Tai (Khampti rice)—a short-grained, aromatic rice indigenous to the Khampti community—the district has been leveraging its rich agricultural heritage to embrace greener, value-added farming practices.

Related Posts:

Khaw Tai rice, which has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, remains a cornerstone of Namsai’s farming identity. The district’s diverse crop portfolio includes turmeric, ginger, banana, chili, and lemon, all of which thrive in its favorable agro-climatic conditions.

Boosting Organic Paddy Cultivation

Under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) scheme, Namsai has taken decisive steps to expand organic cultivation of Khampti rice. Around 500 hectares across 15 villages in the Chongkham Circle have been earmarked for organic paddy farming. The initiative emphasizes organic seed treatment, soil health management, and certification, ensuring both quality produce and improved access to premium markets.

Tech-Driven Post-Harvest Solutions

Recognizing challenges in post-harvest management, the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd., with support from NABARD, introduced solar dryer technology. This innovation enhances drying efficiency, increases shelf life, and boosts the market value of local produce.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a Common Facility Centre under the SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) has been inaugurated to process turmeric, aloe vera, moringa, and mushrooms. The facility offers farmers access to modern equipment, facilitating value addition and expanding their market reach.

Integrated Farming: A Model for Sustainable Livelihoods

Namsai is also promoting integrated farming systems, combining crop cultivation with livestock and poultry farming. A notable example is Monbhai Thamoung, a tribal youth who established a 0.5-acre integrated farm encompassing poultry, piggery, dairy, and goatery. His diversified approach showcases how small-scale, mixed farming can provide multiple income streams and reduce dependence on single crops.

Looking Ahead

With continued support for organic farming, infrastructure development, and youth-led agripreneurship, Namsai’s agricultural sector is poised for sustained growth. The district’s focus on blending traditional knowledge with modern practices offers a replicable model for eco-friendly rural development across the Northeast and beyond.

As Arunachal Pradesh continues to champion green initiatives, Namsai stands out as a shining example of how sustainability, technology, and community engagement can come together to build a resilient, self-reliant rural economy.

10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway