In a remarkable shift toward sustainable agriculture, Namsai district is emerging as a leader in organic farming, blending tradition with innovation to revive its agrarian economy. The agriculture department has further emphasized that farmers should Known for cultivating the famed Khaw Tai (Khampti rice)—a short-grained, aromatic rice indigenous to the Khampti community—the district has been leveraging its rich agricultural heritage to embrace greener, value-added farming practices.

Khaw Tai rice, which has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, remains a cornerstone of Namsai’s farming identity. The district’s diverse crop portfolio includes turmeric, ginger, banana, chili, and lemon, all of which thrive in its favorable agro-climatic conditions.

Boosting Organic Paddy Cultivation

Under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) scheme, Namsai has taken decisive steps to expand organic cultivation of Khampti rice. Around 500 hectares across 15 villages in the Chongkham Circle have been earmarked for organic paddy farming. The initiative emphasizes organic seed treatment, soil health management, and certification, ensuring both quality produce and improved access to premium markets.

Tech-Driven Post-Harvest Solutions

Recognizing challenges in post-harvest management, the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd., with support from NABARD, introduced solar dryer technology. This innovation enhances drying efficiency, increases shelf life, and boosts the market value of local produce.

Additionally, a Common Facility Centre under the SFURTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) has been inaugurated to process turmeric, aloe vera, moringa, and mushrooms. The facility offers farmers access to modern equipment, facilitating value addition and expanding their market reach.

Integrated Farming: A Model for Sustainable Livelihoods

Namsai is also promoting integrated farming systems, combining crop cultivation with livestock and poultry farming. A notable example is Monbhai Thamoung, a tribal youth who established a 0.5-acre integrated farm encompassing poultry, piggery, dairy, and goatery. His diversified approach showcases how small-scale, mixed farming can provide multiple income streams and reduce dependence on single crops.

Looking Ahead

With continued support for organic farming, infrastructure development, and youth-led agripreneurship, Namsai’s agricultural sector is poised for sustained growth. The district’s focus on blending traditional knowledge with modern practices offers a replicable model for eco-friendly rural development across the Northeast and beyond.

As Arunachal Pradesh continues to champion green initiatives, Namsai stands out as a shining example of how sustainability, technology, and community engagement can come together to build a resilient, self-reliant rural economy.