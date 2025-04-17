35.2 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Outrage in Agartala After Female Student Harassed in Auto; FIR Filed

Uncategorized
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

AGARTALA, APR 17: Massive outrage erupted on social media after a man was caught sexually harassing a female student inside an auto-rickshaw in Agartala. The incident, which took place earlier this week, led to an FIR being filed late on Wednesday, April 16.

The matter gained widespread attention after Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma shared details on Facebook, urging the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party, to immediately coordinate with police authorities.

“I have got reports of a female student being harassed in an auto by another male passenger. If this culprit gets away, another female may be targeted in the future. I have spoken to the victim myself and assured her all help,” Pradyot stated, emphasizing that such behavior cannot be tolerated in society.

According to the victim’s account, she was heading to her university and had boarded an auto from the GB Bazar area, where three passengers were already seated. She recorded the incident on her phone for evidence. “I sat in the corner, then one lady, then this guy. We only reached Shamali Bazar when he touched my shoulder inappropriately. I confronted him immediately, and both the lady passenger and the driver supported me by scolding him,” she recalled.

However, the situation escalated after the lady passenger got down at Shamali Bazar. The man resumed his inappropriate behavior, leading the terrified student to ask the driver to eject him from the vehicle. The man then began following the auto on foot, further terrifying her. “I was so scared I started crying and shaking. The driver helped by staying with me and gathering some other men around, after which the man finally stopped following me. It left me traumatised, wondering how I could ever feel safe again, even in broad daylight,” she said.

Following Pradyot’s swift intervention, an FIR was lodged, and police action against the accused has been demanded. The incident has triggered a wave of protests across social media platforms, with young people—both women and men—strongly condemning the act and demanding strict punishment for the perpetrator.

