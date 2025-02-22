PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Tripurasundari Temple on April 7

HT Correspondent



AGARTALA, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripurasundari Temple on April 7, as the Tripura government has tentatively set this date for the event, Tripura finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Friday.

During an inspection of the pending construction work for the temple’s beautification in Udaipur, Gomati District, the minister stated that all departments involved have assured completion by March 20, after which the site will be handed over.

“The redevelopment has been carried out under the PRASAD scheme, and people are eagerly awaiting its completion. Since PM Modi approved the project, we also want him to inaugurate it. Chief Minister Manik Saha has invited him and proposed a tentative date of April 7, though it is yet to be confirmed. By March 20, all construction work will be completed, and we have finalized a location for the foundation stone, which will be sent for the CM’s approval,” said the minister.

Roy further mentioned that due to the temple’s sacred nature, restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian items, including garlic and chicken, might be imposed in the surrounding areas.

“We are also addressing unauthorized constructions around the temple through legal means. Officials will ensure that no non-vegetarian items are sold in the vicinity to maintain the sanctity of the site. This practice is common in temples across other states, where only vegetarian food is available,” he added.

Regarding concerns about the color of the newly constructed sections of the temple, the minister dismissed speculation, criticizing those spreading misinformation.

“Some people oppose progress and do not want positive changes. No one has the authority to alter the temple’s color. Those creating such conspiracies do not believe in dharma and are likely atheists. I doubt if they even visit the temple. Despite the project still being incomplete, tourist footfall has already increased significantly. Earlier, this was never the case. In the future, the number of visitors will rise even further,” he asserted.

The redevelopment of the Tripurasundari Temple aims to enhance its appeal as a major religious and tourist destination, contributing to Tripura’s cultural and economic growth.