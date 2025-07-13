1st AP Veteran Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship kicks off in Itanagar

HT correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 12: The 1st Arunachal Pradesh Veteran Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship-2025 got underway in the state capital with the participation of several seasoned chess players from across the state.

The two-day tournament is being held at the NEFA Chess Club in Itanagar.

According to an official statement, the inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of veteran players, chess enthusiasts and office bearers of the chess community.

All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (AAPCA) president K Konia graced the event as the chief guest and formally declared the tournament open during a brief function held at the venue.

The championship is being organised by the AAPCA under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The event aims to provide a competitive platform for veteran players while promoting the culture of strategic and intellectual sport among the senior chess community of Arunachal Pradesh.

AAPCA secretary Tamchi Kache, senior players of the state, and executive members from the AICF were among those present during the inaugural ceremony.

Organisers stated that the championship will be conducted in both Rapid and Blitz formats, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their skills in fast-paced, high-stakes games.

The tournament marks a significant milestone for the chess fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, as it is the first time a dedicated veteran event is being held at this scale under the official recognition of national chess authorities.

