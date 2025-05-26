24-year-old youth dies in solo road accident near Mani, Doimukh

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 25: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident near Mani Nallah, close to Government Secondary School, Mani, under Doimukh Circle in Papum Pare district on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lt Dibang Nungnu, son of Tarae Nungnu, a resident of Nungnu village under Taliha Police Station in Upper Subansiri district.

According to SP Papum Pare, Taru Gusar, the accident occurred around 5:00 pm, and preliminary investigation suggests it was a self-involved road traffic accident. The youth was reportedly riding a silver Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing registration number AR01J-7904 when the accident took place. No other individuals were injured, indicating it was a solo accident.

A case has been registered at the Doimukh Police Station under DMK PS Case No. 70/25 U/S 281/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being carried out by SI Ravindra Singh.

Following legal formalities, the body was handed over to the bereaved family members for conducting the last rites.

SP Gusar expressed condolences to the family and urged motorists to exercise caution on hilly terrain and narrow roads, particularly during the monsoon season.