Thursday, August 28, 2025
4th cycle district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TAWANG, Aug 27: The 4th cycle of the District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) meeting was convened on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner and in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tenzin Jambey. In his welcome address, Jambey highlighted the ongoing challenges faced in Aadhaar enrolment across the district and its subdivisions.

He stressed the importance of strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and improving accessibility to Aadhaar services, especially for citizens living in remote and border areas.

During the meeting, according to an official statement, Tenzin Phuntso, In-charge ADES Tawang, raised concerns over the shortage of Aadhaar operators and enrollment kits at the Tawang Aadhaar Centre.

He pointed out that the lack of operators in sub-districts and circles compels residents to travel to the district headquarters for enrolment and updates, leading to inconvenience and delays.

A detailed presentation was delivered by Ananga Pathak, Assistant Manager, UIDAI Regional Office, Guwahati, who outlined the status of Aadhaar services in Tawang.

His presentation explained the operational processes, availability of services, and best practices for overcoming existing challenges in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Tsering Chedon and Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato also highlighted the difficulties faced in Aadhaar seeding and called upon UIDAI to introduce simplified and practical solutions to make the process more user-friendly for both citizens and administrators.

Circle Officer Jemithang, Deewan Mara, flagged the absence of Aadhaar operators in Lungla and Jemithang, which continues to hinder villagers from accessing Aadhaar-related services and updates.

He urged UIDAI to deploy operators through the Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme and assured that the local administration would extend full logistical support.

The meeting was attended by senior administrative officers, the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tawang, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), ADES staff, and Aadhaar operators from across the district.

Participants engaged in an open discussion and shared constructive inputs to strengthen Aadhaar implementation.

In his concluding remarks, Tenzin Phuntso extended gratitude to all participants for their active involvement and reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring that Aadhaar services are made more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

He emphasised that such initiatives are essential to ensure that residents, including those living in the remotest parts of Tawang, are not deprived of essential identification services.

The DLAMC meeting reinforced the administration’s pledge to address enrolment gaps, reduce hardships faced by citizens, and take forward the vision of inclusive Aadhaar coverage across the district.

