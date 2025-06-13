Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan culminates successfully in Tawang with strong farmer participation

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 12: The 15-day nationwide campaign, Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan, concluded successfully on Thursday at the premises of the Tawang Green Farmers Produce Company near Gankardung Gonpa in Tawang.

The campaign, which began on May 29 from Khartooth village, aimed to empower farmers by disseminating modern scientific knowledge and raising awareness about key government schemes tailored to support the agricultural sector.

Throughout the campaign, a series of activities were undertaken to ensure direct engagement with the farming community.

According to an official statement, agricultural scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tawang and the National Research Centre (NRC) on Yak Dirang, along with officials from departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, and Fisheries, visited more than 60 major villages across Tawang district.

These field visits enabled one-on-one interactions with farmers, where on-ground challenges were discussed and relevant schemes explained in detail.

The valedictory function of the Abhiyaan was graced by the presence of Kisan Morcha General Secretaries Jambey Tenzin, who served as the chief guest, and Dorjee Wangchu, the guest of honour. Progressive farmers from Kyidphel and Tawang blocks also took part in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Anjanand Tripathy, Head of KVK Tawang, thanked the participating farmers and departments for their active involvement.

He underlined the importance of bridging the gap between laboratory-based research and real-world application in the fields.

Tripathy emphasised that the Abhiyaan served as a crucial platform for transferring scientific knowledge directly to the rural agricultural community.

The event featured informative presentations by several key speakers. Dr D Medhi, Principal Scientist from NRC Yak Dirang; Dr Avang Tamin, DAHV & DD Officer; Koncho Gyatso, Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer (SDHO); and Tashi Lungtan, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), elaborated on flagship schemes such as Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan, Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani, and Atma Nirbhar Krishi.

They encouraged the farmers to avail benefits from these schemes for sustainable and self-reliant agricultural development.

Guest of Honour Dorjee Wangchu stressed the importance of localized scientific training tailored to the needs of farmers in the region. He appreciated the campaign’s approach in bringing valuable information to the grassroots and called for strengthened inter-departmental collaboration to maximise outreach and effectiveness.

Chief Guest Jambey Tenzin echoed these sentiments and urged concerned departments to involve Kisan Morcha members in the process of identifying genuine beneficiaries of government schemes.

He noted that these members, owing to their close ties with the farming community, could help ensure better and more targeted implementation.

An interactive session was held during the programme, allowing farmers to raise queries and concerns directly with the officials and scientists.

The session proved to be fruitful in fostering mutual understanding and clarifying various aspects of scheme implementation and agricultural best practices.

As part of the closing programme, dignitaries were felicitated by Lakshmipriya Borah, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection), and Dr A N Tripathy.

Agricultural inputs were also distributed to selected progressive farmers by NRC Yak Dirang as a token of encouragement for their efforts.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the KVK Tawang team, marking the successful end of the Abhiyaan.

This initiative stands as a significant stride toward achieving the vision of a self-reliant agricultural sector, not only for Tawang but as a model for rural agricultural development across the country.