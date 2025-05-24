AMSU felicitates school toppers at Zomkhang Hall with support from MLA Namgey Tsering

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 23: In an inspiring celebration of academic excellence and student achievement, the All Monpa Students Union (AMSU) organized a grand felicitation ceremony at the Zomkhang Hall in Tawang on Friday honoring top-performing students from Classes V, VIII, X, and XII. The event, held amidst much enthusiasm and community pride, saw participation from students across both government and private educational institutions.

The initiative, sponsored by MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, aimed to recognize and reward young achievers for their outstanding performance in the recent State and CBSE board examinations, while also serving to encourage a culture of academic diligence and aspiration among students across the district.

The awardees were presented with trophies and cash prizes as tokens of appreciation for their hard work, commitment, and excellence in studies. The ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities and dignitaries, including Dy SP Tawang Taso Kato, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso, Secretary General of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) Rinchin Norbu, President of MMT Tawang Pema Chowang, Secretary General of the Tawang Monpa Employees Society (TMES) Kesang Norbu, and District BJP President Lhundup Choisang, among others. Also present were officers, student union leaders, parents, and members of the wider student community.

In his keynote address, MLA Namgey Tsering extended his heartfelt congratulations to the toppers and their proud families. Commending the students for their remarkable accomplishments, he emphasized that hard work, sincerity, and discipline are the foundational pillars of success. “There are no shortcuts to success. Your efforts today lay the groundwork for a promising tomorrow,” he stated.

The MLA also took the opportunity to express his appreciation for DDSE Tawang and the teaching fraternity, applauding their dedication and tireless efforts in shaping the intellectual and moral foundations of the region’s youth. Recognizing the broader challenges faced by students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, he pledged continued support for their pursuit of higher education, assuring that no deserving student should be left behind due to financial constraints.

Apart from academics, Tsering encouraged holistic development, urging students to actively participate in sports and games, both for physical wellness and as potential professional avenues. “A well-rounded education includes not only intellectual pursuits but also physical, emotional, and social growth,” he remarked.

Addressing key issues such as public health, hygiene, and environmental awareness, the MLA announced the establishment of a District Task Force that will work to promote cleanliness and civic responsibility across Tawang. He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in such initiatives to build a healthier, more aware society.

Highlighting social challenges, Tsering also made a strong appeal to the youth to stay away from drugs and unhealthy influences. “Choose your company wisely, for your circle often defines your path,” he advised, underlining the role of peer influence in shaping young minds.

Earlier in the program, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso also addressed the gathering. He commended the students for their dedication and achievements and expressed deep appreciation for AMSU’s proactive initiative and the generous sponsorship of MLA Namgey Tsering. He reiterated that the success of students is a direct reflection of perseverance, discipline, and consistent effort, and encouraged all present to continue nurturing the values that lead to personal and academic growth.

The event concluded with a warm vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all those involved in making the felicitation ceremony a memorable and impactful occasion. As students left the venue, their arms filled with awards and their hearts filled with encouragement, the message was clear: excellence is celebrated, and hard work does not go unnoticed in Tawang.