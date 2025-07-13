28.6 C
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reaffirms commitment to health sector reforms in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NAMSAI, July 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said health and education are the top two priorities of his government.

Speaking at a function after inaugurating the newly built Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing of Namsai District Hospital, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to address the manpower shortages in the health sector.

He said over 1,000 posts have already been created in the health department and are under various stages of recruitment, while further gap analysis is ongoing to fill critical vacancies.

The CM also disclosed that a new medical college under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode is coming up at Namsai, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein holding discussions with top institutions to ensure a high-quality facility for the region.

“The government wants a first-class medical college to be established at Namsai so that the aspirations of the youths of the eastern districts of the state could be fulfilled,” Khandu said.

The chief minister’s visit marked the formal opening of the MCH wing, which was sanctioned under the National Health Mission during 2022–23 at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

Constructed over 28,356 sq ft by the Namsai Rural Works Division, the facility was completed in June this year. The main district hospital was earlier built at a cost of Rs 24 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme.

During his tour of the hospital, Khandu distributed fruit baskets to patients and appreciated the efforts of the medical staff.

“In the last three years, we have overcome the shortage of manpower in the state’s health sector but challenges still persist. The department is aware of the situation and doing its best to overcome the challenges,” he said, calling on health workers to continue supporting the department’s efforts.

Khandu acknowledged that districts like Namsai—with a population of over one lakh—still face gaps in manpower including specialist doctors, GDMOs, nurses, and support staff. He added that rationalisation of postings is being carried out, especially in remote areas, to ensure equitable distribution of personnel.

“Arunachal is a vast state that shares international borders with Tibet, Myanmar and Bhutan. PHCs and CHCs in remote areas also face shortages, but the government is addressing these through transfers and targeted recruitment,” he said.

He reiterated that the government has been supporting both the health and education sectors in a focused way, adding: “Health protects the people and education leads them toward development. These two remain our top priorities.”

The chief minister also commended the Namsai District Hospital staff for their dedication, noting that the hospital has become a critical hub for healthcare services across multiple districts. (PTI)

Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

