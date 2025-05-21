Arunachal records highest-ever monthly GST collection in April

ITANAGAR, May 19: In a significant fiscal milestone, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, amounting to Rs 332 crore in April 2025, reflecting a 66% increase compared to the same period last financial year.

According to a release from the CGST & CX Commissionerate (Anti-Evasion Unit), this growth in GST revenue mirrors the national trend, with India’s total GST collection reaching an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April 2025—a 12.6% year-over-year increase.

Since the rollout of GST in July 2017, Arunachal Pradesh has seen a sharp rise in its taxpayer base, which currently stands at approximately 20,000 registered taxpayers, the release noted.

To mark this achievement and to promote GST awareness ahead of its eighth anniversary, the Central GST Itanagar Commissionerate organized a cyclothon on May 18 under the theme ‘Sunday on Cycles’.

Despite rainy conditions, around 45 participants gathered at Bank Tinali, where the rally was flagged off at 8 am, culminating at Indira Gandhi Park. The event also aimed to encourage physical fitness and healthy living among the public. (Agencies)