Arunachal to set up 5 special schools for children with special needs

ITANAGAR, July 11: The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon set up five dedicated schools to cater to children with special needs (CWSN), a state minister said.

These schools will be established in Kameng, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri and Tirap, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said.

“We have a significant number of special students in our state who face numerous challenges every day. It is important to take steps to support them,” he said.

“Once the initial preparations are complete, the proposal will be placed before the state cabinet for approval,” Sona said.

The CWSN category pertains to children identified with disabilities.

“It is a testament to the state’s commitment to equality, empowerment and leaving no child behind on the journey to Viksit Bharat,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X.

The focus of these schools will be to support children facing daily challenges, Khandu said.

According to data available with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a total of 2,989 children were identified as CWSNs in Arunachal Pradesh during the 2023-24 academic year. (PTI)