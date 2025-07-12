26.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
type here...

Arunachal to set up 5 special schools for children with special needs

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 11: The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon set up five dedicated schools to cater to children with special needs (CWSN), a state minister said.

These schools will be established in Kameng, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri and Tirap, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said.

- Advertisement -

“We have a significant number of special students in our state who face numerous challenges every day. It is important to take steps to support them,” he said.

Related Posts:

“Once the initial preparations are complete, the proposal will be placed before the state cabinet for approval,” Sona said.

The CWSN category pertains to children identified with disabilities.

“It is a testament to the state’s commitment to equality, empowerment and leaving no child behind on the journey to Viksit Bharat,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

The focus of these schools will be to support children facing daily challenges, Khandu said.

According to data available with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), a total of 2,989 children were identified as CWSNs in Arunachal Pradesh during the 2023-24 academic year. (PTI)

Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal minister Dasanglu Pul holds meetings with Centre for tourism, cultural...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season