CJI BR Gavai arrives in Itanagar on two-day visit

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai arrived in the state capital today for a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to engage in official and ceremonial events.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the CJI was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police upon his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The parade was led by Inspector Jumken Riram.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended a warm welcome to the country’s highest judicial authority on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a gesture of traditional respect and goodwill, the Chief Minister presented the CJI with a khada.

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner to the Governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, received the Chief Justice on behalf of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who is currently away on an official tour outside the state.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and State Minister of Law, Legislative and Justice Advocate Kento Jini, were also present at the reception.

The Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, is accompanying the CJI during the visit.

The statement said the visit underscores the close engagement between the judiciary and the state, and is expected to include interactions with key stakeholders in law, governance and public service.

- Advertisement -