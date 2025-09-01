26.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
Goods train derails, no one injured

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Two wagons of a goods train derailed in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday, a Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

There was no report of any injury or loss of life in the derailment, they added.

“At about 12:42 hours on August 31, an unfortunate incident of derailment of two wagons of an empty goods train has taken place between Changsari and Baihata stations of Assam,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in a statement.

There is no injury or casualty to any person, he said.

“One line is free for train movement, and work for restoring the other line is going on at full speed,” the CPRO said.

He also said that regular passenger train movement on the route will not be affected due to the derailment. (PTI)

