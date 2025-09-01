26.3 C
Eviction drives in Barak valley soon: Himanta Biswa Sarma

24-feet-tall statue of Netaji unveiled at Rangirkhari  ** Security of Bengali-speaking Hindus assured

SILCHAR, Aug 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that eviction drives to clear encroachment on forest land will be undertaken in the Barak valley districts in the same way the exercise is being carried out in the Brahmaputra valley.

Speaking at a programme after unveiling a 24-feet-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari here, he affirmed the state government’s commitment to ensure security as well as the overall development of the Bengali-speaking Hindu people of the area.

On eviction drives being carried out by the government in the Brahmaputra valley, Sarma said similar drives will be undertaken in the Barak valley against all suspected encroachers of forest land, an official statement said.

Lauding the installation of the statue of the freedom fighter under the aegis of Silchar Netaji Murti Nobonirman O Sthapona Committee, the chief minister said Netaji stands as a beacon of patriotism, inspiring the youth to contribute meaningfully to nation-building and carry forward his vision.

Netaji ushered in a new era in the country’s freedom struggle by giving up a lucrative job and inspired generations of youth to dedicate themselves to their nation, he maintained.

Sarma also highlighted Bose’s role in shaping international public opinion in favour of India’s independence, explaining the country’s issues and concerns to European leaders and seeking their support.

On Netaji’s connection with the Barak valley, he mentioned that the freedom fighter had visited Silchar twice — first in 1938 as the president of the Indian National Congress, and again in 1939 after being expelled from the Congress.

On both the visits, Netaji had received a rousing welcome from the youth, students and the public in general, Sarma added.

The chief minister also announced construction of a flyover from Rangirkhari to Capital Point with an investment of Rs 700 crore to ease traffic congestion in the area, and urged the people to extend cooperation in land acquisition.

Earlier, Sarma visited the Kachakanti Mandir at Udarbond in Cachar and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of all.

He also laid the foundation stone for Mukta Mancha at Kachakanti Vidya Mandir, the statement added. (PTI)

