UPPL youth leader resigns, claims ‘due importance’ not given to new generation

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 31: A senior leader of the youth wing of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which heads the coalition administering the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), on Saturday resigned from the party ahead of the council polls, alleging that the young generation has not been given due importance in candidate selection.

UPPL youth wing’s general secretary Sangrang Brahma, in the resignation letter sent to the party president, claimed that there has been a mismatch in ideology and working of the party.

He maintained that the “young generations have not been given due importance and opportunity” while selecting candidates for the BTC election, scheduled for September 22.

Citing the nomination of Kampa Borgoyari from Chirang Duar seat, Brahma said it was a “serious insult” to the people and party workers as the candidate had earlier lost from the constituency when he had contested on the rival Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ticket.

“Therefore, due to a mismatch in ideology and working of UPPL, I tender my resignation,” the youth wing leader added.

Borgoyari, who was the deputy chief executive member of BTC during BPF tenure, was among the 16 candidates announced by the UPPL on Sunday for the council polls.

Earlier this month, the party’s central body secretary Boddhadeb Mushahary had resigned from the UPPL citing “personal reasons”.

The UPPL leads a coalition with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party in BTC, while BPF is the principal opposition party. (PTI)